The federal capital territory indigenous Civil Society organisations has appealed to the federal government to consider appointing a minister who is an Indigent to represent them in the Federal Executive Council.

They want the president-elected to carry them along and not till the path of past administrations.

Since the Inception of the FCT as a nation’s capital, natives have always clamored for positions in government and while some indigents have risen to the positions of authority.

They are not satisfied with the level of representation over the years. The natives believe that they have been intentionally marginalised by past governments and they have kept up their protests against this yet again they are mobilizing to gain their stance as regards to having representation on the Federal Executive Council.

At a meeting, leaders of various Civil Society organizations all agree that the federal government has not been fair to the natives who have made a huge sacrifice by accepting to turn their land into the Nations capital.

They urged the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider their requests of figuring slots to the original inhabitants of Abuja at the Federal Executive Council.