The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested three fake currency notes merchants in Zamfara

The suspects were arrested in connection with Printing, Minting and circulating fake naira notes and US Dollars to unsuspected members of the public in the state

The Suspects who are within the ages of twenty eight and twenty nine says they import the fake currency notes from Kano state

Parading the Suspects at the Zamfara NSCDC Command Headquarters, the public relations Officer of the corp Ikor Oche says, they were arrested in Gusau after a trycircle operator raised an alarm that the suspects paid him with fake one thousand naira note

Preliminary investigations according to the NSCDC revealed that one of the Suspects kamallu Sani has indulged in the business of fake currency for one year noting that he was introduced to the illicit act by one Ado Gurugu.

Advertisement

Kamallu further confessed that, one Mu’azu Abdulkarim was the one who supply the fake currency notes and that each fake one thousand Naira note is sold to them for six hundred naira

Large sum of fake currency notes both in Naira and US Dollars amounting to

the sum of Sixty Thousand Naira and Two thousand six hundred U.S Dollars were found with the Suspects

The NSCDC however advised the general public to be weary fake currency marchants adding that the Corps has placed its search light on mischief makers and shall clampdown on anyone found guilty.

Advertisement

DSS ALERTS OF PLANNED VIOLENT ACTION; WARNS AGAINST DESPERATION TO IGNITE VIOLENCE IN THE COUNTRY

The Department of State Service (DSS), again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The Service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that. It would be recalled that the Service had earlier advised political players to abide by the rules of engagement as well as approach the courts for redress, if and where there are suspicions of infractions on extant electoral laws. It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.

Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy. Those peddling fake news, hate speech and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the Federal, State and Parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith. Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order.

Therefore, the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well. This is to ensure that the conducive environment is provided for citizens and residents to pursue their legitimate businesses. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Let all be guided.

Peter Afunanya, Ph.D, fsi

Public Relations Officer

Department Of State Services

National Headquarters

Abuja.