Reps member, Tunji Ojo launches N50m scholarship scheme for indigent students

A lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West in the house of representative, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has launched a fifty million naira scholarship scheme for indigent Students of Tertiary Institutions in the Federal Constituency.1000 Indigent Students in Akoko.

The lawmaker said the gesture is in fulfilment of his Education support drive which has seen him facilitate several blocks of classrooms, computer sets, educational materials, free UTME forms and coaching for 2,000 students and other notable interventions in the education sector.

The Education Support drive is to help reduce the burden of education on the parents and also ensure that no child is denied access to quality education.

The registration for the Scholarship Scheme will commence on Monday, 15th of August 2022 for indigent Students who are from the Federal Constituency.

The registration form is totally free and can be obtained from Presidents of students body in each community in the Federal Constituency. This is to ensure that nobody is denied access to the form.

It can also be downloaded on www.bto.ng and submitted to the community Presidents whose contact details will be made available on the website too.

The forms will be given out to all qualified students irrespective of religious or political alignment, Constituents are to take note of this.