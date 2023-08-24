Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has directed the State Scholarship Board to disburse N205 million in scholarships to students within various tertiary institutions across Nigeria who are beneficiaries of the state’s scholarship program.

This development follows the governor’s recent announcement of reduced tuition fees for state-owned tertiary institutions in Kaduna State, which was made public just three days ago.

Hassan Rilwan, the Executive Secretary of the Board, emphasized the administration’s unwavering commitment to fulfilling educational campaign promises.

Under a prior memorandum of understanding, a sum of N25 million has already been allocated to Bayero University Kano, with an eventual target of N45 million.

Additional payments have been allocated to other institutions such as Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria and Kaduna State University, with the latter receiving an increased allotment of N88.63 million.

Also, the Kaduna State Loans and Scholarship Board will establish agreements with more educational institutions catering to Kaduna State students.

These include institutions such as Kaduna Polytechnic, University of Jos, ATBU Bauchi, and Kaduna State College of Nursing.