The Nasarawa State Government in collaboration with Khajijat Orphanage Initiative has offered scholarship to ten orphans at Koso Community Primary School in Karu Local Government of the state.

School uniforms were also distributed to pupils of the school alongside other educational materials.

Koso, is an agriarian community in the hinterland of Karu Local Government in Nasarawa State.

The community is predominantly occupied by the Yaskwa and Gbagyi people and they have coexisted for years.

For several years the people of Koso community have been grappling with lack of water, poor health care, lack of access road among others and this is affecting their socioeconomic well-being.

This visit by the Nasarawa State Government which is being facilitated by the Khajijat Orphanage Initiative is to bring succour to the people of Koso community.

They are offering scholarship to ten orphans and distributing uniforms, exercise books and other palliatives to pupils of the community school.

The Karu Local Government Chairman is delighted with this gesture and promises to continue to draw the attention of the state government to the plight of his people.

Locals of Koso are overwhelmed by the show of kindness but want the government to immediately address other issues affecting their socioeconomic development.

Aside receiving these palliatives, locals of Koso community now have a commitment from the state and local governments to address their Socio-economic needs.