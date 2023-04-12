As Nigerians await the APC’s position on the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, different names have come up particularly for the position of President of the Senate.

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, the jostling and intrigues for principal offices in the upper chamber, continues to gather steam as the Lobbying game intensifies.

The Race for the seat of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly is getting hotter as various interest groups within the Ruling All Progressives Congress are already positioning their favorites.

So far, seven political parties have won seats in the 10th Senate that would be inaugurated in June.

Advertisement

Out of the 90 seats declared by the Independent National Electoral commission , the ruling APC won 50, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had 28.

The party with a simple majority produces its presiding officers.

As it stands, the APC is set to retain the seats of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President which has now triggered another round of alignment and re-alignment of political forces within the ruling party ahead of the inauguration of the Red Chamber

Interestingly, the choice of the next Senate President may largely depend on the zoning of the office, by the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Although the national leadership of the APC has not made any pronouncement on which of the geopolitical zones will produce the next President of the Senate, the clamour and agitations by various interests groups for their most preferred choice is getting louder.

Advertisement

Speaking on ThisMorning with Yori Folarin, former National Youth Leader Ohaneze Ndigbo youth worldwide Okechukwu Isiguzo

said the position of Ohaneze has been very clear from the onset.

According to him, to help the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the healing process that’s supposed to kick start to ensure that we have a united nation not by religious or ethnicity that decided that and the presidential election President of the senate in the Senate Assembly.

He stated that in order to balance the Muslim Muslim ticket in the presidency, they need a whole new world in the Senate, and this is the beginning that the president-elect has campaigned for, that he will begin a national healing process in the southeast.

He noted that the people of the South are expecting the president-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, to ensure that the Senate presidency comes to the southeast based on equity, fairness, and natural justice.

Mr Isiguzo said the Senate seat zoned to the Southeast will help douse a lot of tensions.

Advertisement

“We are using this medium to urge the APC leadership, particularly the presidential-elect, to use his good office as president-elect to ensure that the Southeast produces the president of the Senate in the 10th assembly.”

He noted that this will go a long way toward ensuring that, despite the general uproar and heightened worry in the country, the tension in the Southeast is relieved and the activities of Ndigbo youths wanting another Republic known as Biafra are curtailed.