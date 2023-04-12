The spate of killings in Benue State by suspected herdsmen has become a thing of life showing that the value of life in Nigeria is next to nothing.

Security and Anti Terrorism Expert, Dickson Osajie, disclosed this while speaking on the spate of killings attributed to suspected herdsmen in Benue State over the last few days that have claimed 134 lives at the last count.

He said the mounting killings is disheartening, discouraging and disturbing that over a hundred people have been killed in 4 days.

He described the suspects as people who live in ungoverned spaces across the country leaving a trail of blood, destruction and killings in their wake.

He disclosed that when proactive measures in terms of Security fails the people and an attack occurs, th response measures to such an attack should also not fail.

He expressed his shock at how the killings in Benue could start from one village to the next as if it was a line up of targets with no apparent response from the Security agencies.

He described the incidents as confirming a lack of Political will on the part of government wondering how such can happen in this time ad age without anybody calling in the Military or Police to put a stop to the killings and bring the culprits to book.

He said the Security agencies and the Military lack synergy in Benue to address issues of Security breaches and breakdown of law and order.

He commended the Lagos State Government for its establishment and equipping of the State Security outfit, Rapid Response Squad which he said is an example that all States should follow in terms of response to issues of Security breach.

He described as disturbing the recurring issues of Security issues in Benue adding that if its not a case of failure of the Security agencies then activities of fifth columnists could be responsible.

He however advised that this should not be tolerated in the nation.

On who is to blame for the breakdown of law and order in Benue State, he said the people need to know where the problem lies before actually proffering the right solutions with both Police and Military action having seemingly failed.

He called on the Government at both the Federal and State levels to work together to ensure that the killings are brought to a halt.

He added that the Policing system needs to be decentralised to ensure that the capacity of Policemen and Police units and forces are built up in a way to tackle issues thrown up by the hydra headed monster of Security represented by Terrorism, Banditry and killings by suspected herdsmen.

He advised that the issue of Insecurity in Benue should be looked at from a more comprehensive perspective like what could have been responsible for the killings attributed to suspected herdsmen and Others before coming up with a solution to the killings.

He said the violence is affecting Nigeria’s image negatively with the international investor community urging the State Government to convene a Security to come up with the right solution for the development of the State.

He said the Security agencies should go after perpetrators irrespective of who is involved while also advising the Military and Police to stop the ego tripping that has ensured that the killers continue to have a field day.

He urged the State to also invest in surveillance equipment to ensure that when the perpetrators engage in their evil acts, the State i able to monitor their movements and decisively deal with them.

He said the government has certified crime in the last few years with the practice of sending officials to go and negotiate with bandits, terrorists and Other sundry criminals which is painful.

He added that negotiating with Terrorists, Bandits and Other Criminals is a sign of weakness wondering what the various armed force are there for if the government cannot make effective use of them.

