The People’s Democratic Party has been thrown into crisis and confusion as a result of the recent general election results.

Due to a variety of factors, including the role played by the G5 Governors led by River State Governor Nyesom Wike, the party lost the presidential election in the Southeast and south-south regions, which were once considered its strongholds.

The governors urged their people to vote against the PDP which saw the party losing States like rivers and the others.

The national working Committee of the PDP has now suspended some of its prominent members for engaging in anti-party activities, they include former governor of Ekiti state Ayo Fayose, former Senate President Pius Anyim and among others.

In a new twist, the national chairman of the people’s Democratic party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has been suspended by the Benue state chapter of the party for also engaging in anti-party activities.

In his reaction, political analyst, Biodun Sowunmi speaking on TVCBreakfast said dssenting is part of internal party democracy as it strengthens party.

He noted that people should be able to have their say whether you disagree with the policy or agree with not, but the most important is how

issues are resolved and managed.

Mr Sowunmi said ‘the crisis in PDP did not just start suddenly, it’s simply because the zoning policy of the party was disregarded.

Based on the understanding which was in the public space, it was agreed that if Atiku Abubakar emerged as Presidential candidate, the party chairman, Iyorcha Ayu would step aside but this was not the case.

We also have a situation in which the presidential

candidate, Atiku Abubakar made a slip at teh Arewa House where he tried to play the regional politics.

The party was already in a hole, it needed to come out of it but instead, the party continued to dig deeper trying to expand the hole.

This started with the party trying to sudpend some of its prominent members

which compelled Wike and a few others to approach the court for protection.

Mr Sowunmi noted that there has to be discipline in the party but the real problem is that the national chairman Iyorchia Ayu is right at the centre of the crisis.

“You cannot convene the national working Committee of PDP without the Chairman’s approval and unfortunately its national chairman is right at the center of that crisis.

“What is happening is similar to what happened to Adam’s Oshiomhole, we have

the ward chairman suspending the party chairman and then the state party has to meet on a decision today.

“The party also gave valid reasons for suspension, stating that Iyorcha Ayu has not paid subscription and he did not vote.

“He is also being accussed of anti-party activities.

He further said the PDP needs to put its house together otherwise it will go into oblivion.

Mr Sowunmi went on to say that while the PDP has contributed significantly to the growth of democracy in Nigeria because it is strong and has structures everywhere, if it is not managed properly so that members feel a sense of belonging and vibrant leadership, the PDP will wither and likely become a regional party.