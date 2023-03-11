The People’s Democratic Party PDP in Ogun State is optimistic of victory ahead of next Saturday’s Governorship and State house of assembly elections.

This follows settlement of long-time political battle between the candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu and one of his closest rivals, Segun Sowunmi.

The two gladiators jointly addressed a stakeholders’ meeting after a closed-door meeting which lasted for about an hour at Sowunmi’s residence in Abeokuta.

Advertisement

The politicians agreed to work together for the success of the party at the polls.

The event was attended by the PDP Chairman in Ogun State and other major stakeholders in the party.