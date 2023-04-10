Residents, business owners and motorists around the premises of the plateau State House of Assembly are facing a difficult period following the takeover of the area by security operatives.

Security operatives in the state are now in charge of the assembly complex due to a tussle over who is the rightful speaker of the house after a court injunction.

Its now 24 hours after the premises of the plateau State House of Assembly was taken over by the security operatives.

Residents living within the community, motorists and the business Community are appealing on the party involved to resolve their differences in order for them to return back to their normal business activities.

Goods mostly perishable in nature are on the verge of going to waste as buyers are prevented from plying the terminals market route which passes through the plateau State House of Assembly commercial area.

An amicable resolution of the issue in time will foster peace and harmony in the state against all odds