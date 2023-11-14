The National Union Of Road Transport Workers and the Law Enforcement Agencies in Lagos have resolved the issues of extortion and intimidation by the Traffic Enforcement Agencies to the Commercial Bus Drivers going on the road.

The bus drivers who made the complaint at the NURTW secretariat in Lagos about the law enforcement agents arresting them without any genuine reason however admitted sometimes driving against traffic on Wrong way.

In a meeting between the two to address these issues , the NURTW, Lagos State Task Force , LASTMA , The Police, they all agreed to work together in other to mitigate against any form of intimidation and violence that can lead to death of commuters.

LASTMA however says it will deal with any of its Staff who is caught extorting or intimidating bus drivers .

