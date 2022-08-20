Ogun PDP: Sowunmi’s Counsel warns against misrepresentation of judgment

Counsel to the PDP governorship aspirant in Ogun State has warned mischief makers to desist from misrepresenting the judgment of the Court of Appeal that allowed the appeal of Segun Sowunmi in his case against the Peoples Democratic Party and others.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mr Monday Mawah said the issue brought by his client, Mr Segun Sowunmi before the Court of Appeal was whether or not the Ogun State High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, was right to have declined jurisdiction to entertain the matter brought before it.

Mr Mawah further stated that the Court of Appeal in a considered judgment held that the lower court was wrong to have declined jurisdiction, ruling that the matter brought before it was not a pre-election matter.

The Court went further to hold that the lower court was also wrong to have declined jurisdiction on the grounds of non-joinder of the Ogun State PDP Exco.

On the whole, the Court of Appeal allowed the Appeal and set aside the ruling of the lower court.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we want to put it on record that our client, Segun Showunmi, won his case at the Court of Appeal.

“Mischief makers should desist from misrepresenting the judgement,” he said.