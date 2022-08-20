Student arraigned for allegedly causing amputation of colleague’s leg in Sokoto

Sokoto State Police Command has charged a graduating College student to court for allegedly crushing a female colleague of Khalifa International Model, School, while jubilating in Sokoto,.

The Police spokesman says the accident was reported to the police by the school’s authority and in a swift response, the police arrested the student-driver.

According to him, the police has since conducted investigation and the suspect has been charged to court for further judicial process.

Eyewitnesses said that the victim was outside the school premises after their final examination when another student driving a car on a high speed reportedly crushed her.

The College’s Director, Emmanuel James said the driver was not a student of the school.

Mr. James said thee accident occurred when the graduating students were anxiously waiting for their parents to convey them home in a joyous mood.

“He said the school authority responded promptly upon receiving the news of the accident, moved to the scene and rushed the victim to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, in company of the police where the victims was booked for amputation considering the severity of the mutilation of her leg.

He denied the claims the school authority had abandoned the victim.

James added that the parents of the victim had requested for the provision of an artificial leg for the victim by the parents of the lone-driver who is also a graduate of another secondary school in Sokoto.

He said that the management had since requested for the provision of speed breakers and zebra crossing from the authorities along the road, with a view to forestalling recurrence of the ugly incident.