Vice President Osinbajo undergoes Surgery for leg pain

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is undergoing a surgical procedure to address a recurring leg pain.

His spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a tweet from his recognised twitter handle @akandeoj on Saturday evening.

Laolu Akande disclosed that the recurring pain is as a result of injury sustained while playing squash.

He however did not name the Hospital the Vice President is undergoing the Surgical procedure at.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a Professor of Law, was elected as the Vice President of Nigeria with President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and was again re-elected on the same ticket in 2019.

The 65 Year old former Lagos State Attorney General also tweeted a picture where he announced that he was in hospital for a surgical procedure to address a recurring leg pain on Saturday evening.

