Former United States President Donald Trump faces his third criminal indictment, this time stemming from a federal investigation into alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 election.

The indictment was filed in Washington, DC, by Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has led investigations into the former president on behalf of the US Department of Justice.

Trump has been summoned to appear before a federal district court

Trump — a Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race — teased the news earlier in the day on his Truth Social platform.

“I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President,” he wrote.

Advertisement

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”