The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the appeal filed by the PDP challenging the judgment of the court of Appeal which affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The lead Justice of the panel, hearing the appeal filed by the PDP, Justice Inyang Okoro had earlier told parties in the appeal that Judgment in the appeal will be reserved.

He made this known while addressing the court on the practice direction of how proceedings will be conducted.

Motions will be taken, filed by the appeal after which judgment will be reserved.