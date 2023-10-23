Allied People’s Movement (APM) withdraws appeal filed at the Supreme Court, challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The Supreme Court has thereafter dismissed the Appeal filed by the Allied Peoples Movement having been withdrawn by the plaintiffs.

The Allied Peoples Movement had filed an appeal against the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his declaration as the Winner of the 2023 Presidential Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Advertisement

The party had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition panel at the Court Of Appeal by filing an appeal at the Supreme Court against the affirmation of President Tinubu’s Election.

The latest decision by the APM to withdraw the appeal against President Tinubu means that the Court dismisses the appeal and moves onto Other matters.