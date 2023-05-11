With just a few weeks left before their June inauguration Senators interested in clinching leadership positions have intensified rallying for support from fellow members and strong party men.

Days ago, the All Progressives Congress agreed on a consensus for zoning the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly as a result the party zoned the coveted seat of the president of the Senate to the South South with former governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Godswill Akpabio emerging the party’s choice although the zoning pattern may be revisited following reactions from regions not favored with the party zoning formula.

But for now Senator Akpabio remains A party’s Choice.

Speaking on this recent development on Thursday edition of TVCBreakfast with Sam Omatseye, Public Affairs Analyst Muyiwa Ogunlaja said that politics is nothing but a game of misconception and conspiracies. A space where you cannot determine what will be the next step of your opponent especially when it falls within the region of international politics, rotational relations where there are only permanent interests.

Advertisement

He noted that the emergence of the next Senate President will be determined by a number of factors aside from the strict party

discipline of saying this is what the party wanted.

He added that most of their politicians are not party faithful, not disciplined to toe the line of the party as it involves a matter of interest noting that the party could have called for a massive consultation.

Mr Ogunlaja stated that Nigeria is on a tripod of the North, the West and the South, especially the Southeast.

According to him, to maintain the Oneness of the country and the unity, the tripod should stand.

“There’s no way you want to stand without having the 100 interest and commitment of the Southeast.

Advertisement

Also speaking, public affairs analyst Biodun Sowunmi noted that looking at the Senate presidency on its own, no other zone in Nigeria has ever held it other than the Southeast.

According to him, looking at the Senate presidency on its own, the last Zone that should be opting for it should be the Southeast.

He noted that the seat of the Senate President cannot be the exclusive design of a zone when there are six zones. Other states particularly the South South has better claims to it.

“The fact of the matter is, if you look at the votes APC got from South South, it becomes almost impossible to deprive them of that opportunity.

“The reality of the matter is those angling for the post from the southeast are also loyal party members who played their role during the election.

Advertisement

Mr Ogunlaja reiterated that politics is a game of interest noting that the South South clearly sowed and now it is time to reap.

The Southeast must start a policy of national engagement.

Mr Sowunmi further said that there two issues confronting the Senate presidency which are geopolitical interest and personal ambition.

He added that the reality of the politics in Nigeria today is that we have to achieve some sense of balance which the APC is trying to address using the positions in the National Assembly.