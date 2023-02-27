As results of the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections continue to be released by INEC, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South has emerged winner of Saturdays general election.

Ibrahim polled 110,665 votes to defeat his main rival, former deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 65, 784 votes.

Meanwhile, Prof. Johnson Fashimilehin the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer on Sunday in Okitipupa declared Ibrahim winner of the poll.

“Having polled the highest number of votes of 110, 665 against 65, 784, I hereby declare, Ibrahim of APC winner of the election in Ondo South

“I Prof. Fashimilehin by the power conferred on me as the INEC’s Returning Officer for this election and having satisfied the highest number of votes, I hereby declared Ibrahim returned as elected,’ Fashimilehin said.