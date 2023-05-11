The Kaduna State Government has announced the reinstatement of 1,288 public school teachers who were previously sacked after a competency test in June 2022.

The Kaduna chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has commended the state government for the reinstatement of its affected members.

They say the move will help to bridge the gap in the teacher-pupil ratio being experienced in the public primary school sector.

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) had initially sacked 2,357 primary school teachers over the competency test in which held June 2022.

About 2,192 teachers were dismissed for their failure to sit for the test, while 165 teachers were sacked for poor performance.