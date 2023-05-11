The All Progressives Congress has overruled the purported suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade, Professor Terhemba Shija, and five others by the Benue State Executive Committee of the Party.

The party in a statement by its Secretary, Felix morka, said the suspension and all related actions in the matter be set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

The statement reads: “The attention of the National Headquarters of All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to media reports of the purported suspension of Senator Barnabas Gemade, Professor Terhemba Shija, and five others by the Benue State Executive Committee of our Party.

“The Party has directed that the said suspension and all related actions in the matter be, and are hereby, set aside pending further review and decision of the Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on the matter.

“Therefore, Senator Gemade, Professor Shija, and five others that are affected by the said suspension are, and remain, bonafide members of the Benue State Chapter of our Party,” the statement said.