The Ekiti State Government has donated relief materials to 112 victims of rainstorm in two communities in the state in a bid to rescue some citizens from the pangs of homelessness.

The government expressed sympathy and grieve over the pains experienced by the victims, whose building rooftops were blown off at Oke- Ako and Ijesa- Isu Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of the state, on March 3, 2023 during a stormy rainfall.

Materials distributed included: roofing planks, roofing nails of varying sizes, corrugated sheets, and consumables like rice, garri, spaghetti, among others.

The Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, who presented the materials, on Thursday, in Ado Ekiti, said the government of Governor Biodun Oyebanji will continue to give succour to victims of any disaster to avert suffering of undue emotional and economic crises.

Mrs Afuye, represented by her Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Victor Adeniyi, said the government felt pained by the displacement and harrowing conditions the victims were subjected to, urging them to continue to keep faith with the current goverment of being capable of improving their wellbeing.

Giving the breakdown of the beneficiaries, the Deputy Governor, said an aggregate of 82 were drawn from Oke- Ako and 30 from Ijesa -Isu respectively.

The Deputy Governor said; “Natural disaster that happened on March 3, 2023 was very painful and sad. It was sad having over 112 buildings blown off and destroyed, with hundreds rendered homeless in two communities. The experience was painful to this government.

“As a government that is determined to uplift the wellbeing of our people, we acted swiftly and collated the victims’ names. We couldn’t have allowed our people to go into distress; that is why we accord this with priority.

“Let us try and maintain peace and be calm even when situation like this happens. We appreciate the governor for acting swiftly to palliate the sufferings of the people that were caught in the web of this rainstorm.

“Disaster like this is something that is preventable by planting trees around our buildings to break any destructive wind from having its way. Let us also try and look after our buildings by repairing areas suspected to be weak before the commencement of raining season.

“I charge you to use these materials judiciously for the purpose they were meant for. The government of Ekiti State is ready to support any citizen who has any genuine challenge to put smiles on the faces of those who elected us”.

The Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area, Hon. Michael Ogungbemi, applauded the government for showing concern about the plights of the victims, with quick presentation of relief materials to rebuild their damaged property.

Ogungbemi described the gesture as signposting that Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration is masses-oriented and demonstrating enormous respect for the sanctity of lives .

Also commending the government for its intervention, the Regent of Oke -Ako community, Her Royal Highness Tinuade Adebayo, pledged the loyalty and support of her people to the current administration.

She added; “We are assuring our Governor that the people of Oke- Ako will continue to work for this government and will continue to do our utmost best to maintain peace in our domain to stabilise our government”.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Osanipinni Olaniyan, commended the government for its benevolence, saying ; “I know that with these items , we will be able to rebuild our damaged buildings and return home safely without fear”.