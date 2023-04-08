Ondo State Government has distributed relief materials to victims of recent rainstorms in Akure and its environs.

The state Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa sympathized with the victims stressing that the distribution was to ameliorate the effects of the disaster.

Heavy rain, accompanied by storm wreaked havoc in some communities in Akure, the Ondo state capital last Thursday.

The disaster left many of the victims homeless and affected electric poles, roofs, schools, churches among others.

Now, respite has come their way, as they can now heave a sigh of relief.

This came in from of a temporary relief, to assuage the suffering occasioned by the rainstorm.

The state government presented relief materials like roofing sheets, cement, nails, mattresses and others to the victims.

The State Acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa said the materials were distributed to them to reduce the effects of the disaster on the victims.

He advised residents to always plant trees around their houses, to serve as wind breakers

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated government’s quick intervention on the plight of the people.

The materials are expected to bring succour to the people, as they ask for more from the government