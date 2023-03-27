Following the outcome of the recently concluded general election, the People’s Democratic party has been thrown into crisis and confusion.

The party lost presidential election in the Southeast and south-south regions once considered its stronghold due to a number of factors including the role played by the G5 Governors led by River State Governor Nyesom Wike.

The governors urged their people to vote against the PDP which saw the party losing States like rivers and the others.

The national working Committee of the PDP has now suspended some of its prominent members for engaging in anti-party activities, they include former governor of Ekiti state Ayo Fayose, former Senate President Pius Anyim and among others.

In a new twist, the national chairman of the people’s Democratic party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has been suspended by the Benue state chapter of the party for also engaging in anti-party activities.

Speaking on this recent crisis on TVCBreakfast on Monday, a PDP Chieftain Segun Sowunmi said the PDP has not learnt from its mistakes in the 2015 Presidential election.

According to Mr Sowunmi, not every election will be won but the most important is to be able to organise itself in such a way that it can a stron platform in either case, win or loose.

“You cannot reform a party with the consciousness with which you caused the trouble.”

The PDP chieftain expressed his disappointment in the suspension of some of the party’s prominent members, noting that it is sheer irresponsibility on the part of the leadership of the party

He said the party lost the election due to its carelessness and internal crisis as the opposition party, APC does not have the capacity to beat the PDP.

“You cannot solve a problem with the consciousness you created it.

“In the first instance it is a feeling of the NWC for them to imagine that across board, there’s so much problem within the

party at State levels at different levels that they couldn’t reconcile.

“Everybody is fixated on the G5 but there are problems in other states that they didn’t even bother to solve.

“The PDP keeps holding its breath thinking that it doesn’t have to reform itself, it doesn’t have to improve itself or doesn’t have to review its own laws, its operation manual until the next election that they will just get by.

“We didn’t get by in 2019, we have not gotten by again in 2023 and instead of us to accept that we need to stop digging now.

“If you see a political party as a test of Will of strong forces, you have to understand that actions have consequences.

“We need to pull ourselves back from the brink, call a stakeholder meeting to review precisely why and how did we get

ourselves into this mess”, he said.

Speaking further, Mr Sowunmi said in the last couple of years, APC has brought us into a mess of us not being able to find money.

“They ran a policy on their own that has made everybody in the country uncomfortable, we couldn’t punish them.

“They ran the longest strike that affected University students staying at home we couldn’t punish them.

“They had the longest fuel queue, no petrol and so on.

Mr Sowunmi noted that the APC understood the fact that you can’t be playing politics of losing an election with your personal heart

and none of them went out of their way to make their party loose.