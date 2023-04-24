The Spokesman of the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, has disclosed that the party lost the 2023 Elections in the State due to infighting and Other factors which gave rise for opposition parties to make inroads into the State and win.

Mr Namang who was speaking on the TVC News programme This Morning with Yori Folarin said the party is also in Court to challenge the declaration of the Peoples democratic Party, Caleb Mufwang, and Other candidates of the party as winners due to them not being validly nominated by any Political Party.

According to Mr Namang the All Progressives Congress will reclaim its mandate in the State with the weight of evidence it has prepared for the Tribunal.

He added that a lot of malpractices also took place against the All Progressives Congress in Plateau State including the nomination of some members of opposition parties who were named as returning officers.

He disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission did not publish the names of the returning officers for the Election across the State.

He cited the example of the Jos North Local Government where the electoral Officer usurped the duties of the returning officer.

He disclosed that the party was deprived of its massive support in places like Naraguta B ward of Jos North Local Government of the State which is one of the largest Wards in the Country with thousands of voters.

He wondered why the issue of members of the opposition taking over the duties of INEC officials should be treated differently from what happened in Akwa Ibom in the case of former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio.

On the strident protest by members of the opposition that they won the presidential Election, Mr Namang said the case will be judged by the Tribunal which have almost become an integral part of the Electoral process in Nigeria.

He however said the issue is one that requires a closer look.

On the specific issue of Plateau State, he said the party is apart from the failure of the PDP to validly nominate candidates for the elections which it is challenging in Court is also bringing before the Court the failure to use the BVAS machine in some parts of the State which he described as impunity.

He expressed his strong belief that the All Progressives Congress will get justice at the Tribunal disclosing that the Peoples Democratic Party will face what he described as the Zamfara State.