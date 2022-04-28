Stolen money at APC secretariat not for party – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has cleared the air on the reported missing/stolen $50,000, saying it does not belong to the party nor the secretariat.

Spokesman of the party, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday

The party said the loss is neither connected with proceeds of sale of forms nor with relocation of the venue for the collection of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the secretariat grounds to the International Conference Centre (ICC), as erroneously reported by the media.

Mr Morka said the Party’s decision to relocate the venue for collection of forms to the ICC was to ease heavy human and vehicular traffic around the Secretariat with teeming aspirants and their supporters that thronged the Secretariat to collect forms.

He stated further that as widely advertised and reported in major news outlets, all purchase of forms are payable to designated bank accounts of the Party, adding that the fee for the said forms is set and denominated in Naira not US Dollars.

The statement read thus: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in sections of the media regarding lost US Dollars at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress.

“On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, a sum of $50,000 was reported lost by an individual around the entrance gate of the National Secretariat of the Party.

“To be clear, the lost money does not belong to the Party. The loss is neither connected with proceeds of sale of forms nor with relocation of the venue for the collection of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the secretariat grounds to the International Conference Centre (ICC), as erroneously reported by the media.

“The Party’s decision to relocate the venue for collection of forms to the ICC was to ease heavy human and vehicular traffic around the Secretariat with teeming aspirants and their supporters that thronged the Secretariat to collect forms.

“As widely advertised and reported in major news outlets, all purchase of forms are payable to designated bank accounts of the Party. In any event, the fee for the said forms is set and denominated in Naira not US Dollars.

“We urge our party members and the general public to disregard any reports or suggestion to the contrary as false and grossly misleading,” the statement said.