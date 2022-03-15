APC national secretary, Akpanudoedehe resumes at party secretariat

The National Secretary of the Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

This puts to rest the attempt to change the leadership of the All Progressives Congress by aggrieved Governors

Akpanudoedehe was given a rousing welcome by staff of the secretariat and officials of the party who were elated to receive him back in the office after what appears to be a very short holiday.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said contrary to widespread speculations that the Chairman, Secretary or some other officials of the CECPC had been removed from Office or otherwise replaced, all actions taken in his absence were clearly identified at all times as happening in an acting or proxy capacity, and under the auspices of the substantive Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

He also disclosed that the Chairman was on his way back to Nigeria after his medical trip and would resume Office on arrival with the full support of all members and other stakeholders