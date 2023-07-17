Humans groups are challenging government to be more supportive of humanitarian organizations, trying to assist by bringing medical care to its citizens.

The present economic conditions in the country have left more Nigerians struggling below or just above the poverty index.

Beyond this, the lack of a functional health insurance system that captures less than 5 percent of Nigeria’s 200 million population means most citizens care for their health and those of their loved ones from out of picket expenses, and for most, this is hard.

Social and financial protection for the poor and vulnerable population is a major development challenge across the globe and this is where Humanitarian organisations step in to provide assistance to both government and its citizens

According to National library for Medicine, there are higher under- five mortality risks for children whose mothers had cultural barriers and children whose mothers had resource-related barriers to health care.

Aisha is a cancer survivor despite losing her legs in the process.

She had to live with the disease for years due to lack of financial support.

Like Aisha, Peculiar and these conjoined twins are alive today as a result of humanitarian assistance.

Government at all levels are urged to support organisations who are in the business of supporting the needy to make life meaningful for them.

Beneficiaries of this Humanitarian assistance are expected to get treatment, surgeries and medicines for their health.

