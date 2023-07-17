Sudanese government representatives have arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to continue talks with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following three months of conflict between the army and the RSF.

The United States and Saudi Arabia postponed earlier negotiations in Jeddah at the beginning of June due to a number of ceasefire violations.

The commencement of discussions between Sudan’s warring factions has yet to be confirmed by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Separately, Egypt launched a mediation effort on Thursday, which was welcomed by both the Sudanese army, which has close relations to Egypt, and the RSF.

A succession of ceasefires have failed to put an end to the combat that erupted on April 15th, when the army and RSF vied for authority.

More than 3 million people have been displaced by the fighting, with over 700,000 fleeing to neighboring countries.

According to witnesses, there were additional skirmishes on Saturday in both Omdurman and Bahri, the two cities that make up Khartoum’s larger metropolis.

At least four civilians were killed and four injured in a drone strike that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, Sudan’s health ministry said, accusing the RSF of carrying out the attack.

Sudan’s army put the death toll from the strike on the Medical Corps Hospital at five.

Also on Saturday, the RSF published a statement rejecting the findings of a Human Rights Watch study that reported Arab militias and RSF forces killing dozens of civilians in Misterei, West Darfur, in May.

The invasion was part of a wave of racially motivated attacks in Darfur since the commencement of war in Khartoum.

The RSF claimed that the violence in Misterei and adjacent El Geneina was “purely tribal” and that they were not involved.