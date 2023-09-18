Buildings have caught fire in Sudan’s capital after heavy fighting between the army and rival forces.

Videos posted online on Sunday showed the iconic Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower engulfed in flames.

Air strikes and ground battles have continued in Khartoum and other towns and cities since fighting broke out in April.

Over one million people have been forced to flee the country, the UN has said.

Located near the River Nile, the 18-storey oil firm skyscraper is one of the most recognisable landmarks in Khartoum.

Ms Abdin said it defined the skyline of the city, and lamented “such senseless destruction”.

It is not yet clear what caused the building’s cone-like structure, which has a glass facade, to catch fire. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

The violence in Sudan began on 15 April, triggered by a power struggle between the leaders of the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

It followed days of tension as members of the RSF were redeployed around the country in a move that the army saw as a threat.

The Sudan War Monitor, which provides analysis of the conflict, said the RSF had attacked areas controlled by the army on Saturday, including an office block at the justice ministry. Several government buildings are reported to have caught fire as a result of the attack.

The RSF said the army carried out the attacks, including on the 18-storey skyscraper.

The army has not yet commented.