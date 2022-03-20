Zamfara Govt establishes Humanitarian Ministry to assist IDP’s in different locations

The Zamfara State Government says at least seven hundred thousand residents of the state have been displaced due to banditry and other violent crimes.

It added that most of them are now living in IDP camps while others have fled their homes to neighboring states for safety.

Unpatriotic residents are sabotaging the government’s tactical and strategic efforts to combat bandits and other criminals in the state, according to the Zamfara official.

This was revealed by Ibrahim Dosara, the State Commissioner for Information, during a press conference in Kaduna State on Sunday.

The commissioner explained that the saboteurs include politicians, informants and others citizens who supply weapons and other logistics to the bandits for money.

Speaking on the efforts of the state Government, he said at least four thousand two hundred community protection guards comprising of former servicemen and volunteers have been recruited by the Zamfara Government to support security agencies in tackling the bandits.

He added that a humanitarian ministry has also been established by the government with eight centers setup across the state to serve as emergency relief desk to assist IDP’s in their respective locations.