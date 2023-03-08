Advertisement

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has inaugurated a handing over Notes, Collation and Transition Committee, in line with the Presidential Transition Council directive.

The Committee was inaugurated by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council, for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

According to him, the President also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of the Presidential Transitions on 9th February 2023 and directed that the Council to be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on 14th February, 2023.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalisation of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one Presidential Administration to another which is part of President Buhari’s legacy.

“In view of the above, it has become necessary for the Ministry to set up a Ministerial Committee for the collation and development the Handing Over Notes of the entire Humanitarian Sector and come up with a Transition Plan to enable the Ministry interface with the Presidential Transition Council which will be rather soon. Therefore, it is important to Note that time is of the essence here.

“This committee is expected to ensure the collation and harmonization of the Handing Over Notes from all Departments, Agencies and Programmes under the supervision of the, Ministry in the approved Template.

“The Permanent Secretary emphasized that the committee has 3 weeks to complete the assignment and submit the first draft on Tuesday, 28th March 2023.

“All the necessary logistics will be provided to ensure that the Notes are ready within the stipulated time frame ahead of the Presidential Transition Council visit to the Ministry.”

The Committee is chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, while the Director Planning Research and Statistics, Mr. Peter Nwakpa will serve as the Secretary.

In a vote of thanks, the Director of Humanitarian Affairs of the Ministry, Alhaji Ali Grema, thanked the Management for the trust placed in them and promised to complete the assignment within the time frame.