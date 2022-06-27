Fayemi inaugurates 18-member transition committee

The Transition committee and Advisory Council for the incoming administration in Ekiti State has been inaugurated.

While inaugurating the Council members, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi said he is delighted that Ekiti State is in safe hands with the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and urged members of the Council to ensure a smooth transition from the current administration to the next

In his Opening remark, the Attorney-General and member of the Transition Committee, Olawale Fapohunda, said Ekiti is the first state to enact and implement the Transition Law which entails that the succeeding administration must not abandon any project initiated by the outgoing administration

The Governor while delivering his address ,highlights the robust CV and achievements of the incoming Governor since the creation of the State in 1996,reiterating his involvement in the outgoing administration, and charges the Transition committee to deliver on the assignment within 6 weeks time frame.

Responding on behalf of the Committee members, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi appreciates the opportunity to serve and commends the Fayemi administration which he says will give the basis for a seamless process

The committee is to be chaired by the Deputy Governor of the State, Bisi Egbeyemi and co-chaired by Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, they will work with 16 other members.