At least 6 dead, several injured after car rams into crowd at Belgian carnival

A car crashed into a carnival crowd in Belgium on Sunday, killing at least six people and injuring over 30 persons.

The incident occurred early in the morning in Strepy-Bracquegnies, a little village 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels, at around 5 a.m. local time.

According to local media, at least ten persons were critically injured, with another 24 receiving minor injuries.

Prosecutors said two people in their 30s were arrested, but there was no evidence yet to imply a terror purpose.

According to eyewitnesses, roughly 150 people were gathering at the festival location when the automobile rammed into the crowd.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden also expressed her “heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of those slain and injured in this morning’s catastrophe.”

“What was supposed to be a great party turned into a tragedy. We are monitoring the situation closely,” she said on Twitter.