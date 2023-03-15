Election observers are mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission to improve on the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The groups in Port Harcourt are specifically demanding an overhaul of the technology that INEC deployed for the polls to ensure credibility of

the exercise.

Advertisement

Voters would be watching closely for improvement in the performance of INEC’s Biometric Voter Accreditation System when they return to their

polling units on the 18th of March.

Though some people believe it helped reduce electoral fraud, what might be the most important sign of progress is the effective use of INEC’s

Result Viewing Portal.

With few days left before the crucial polls, there is just as much anxiety as there is optimism amongst stakeholders.

Advertisement

Observers also expect the electoral umpire to review the number of BVAS machines to be used for the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Rivers State.

INEC will conduct Governorship elections in 28 states of the Federation.

The Electoral Commission wants a greater cooperation from critical stakeholders, especially security agencies, political parties and their candidates.