Ahead of the voting on March 11, an organisation that monitored last Saturday’s presidential election has encouraged the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC to address any problems related to the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS.

The group, Centre for Transparency Advocacy also advised anyone who felt aggrieved by how the elections were handled to abstain from violence and seek redress in Court.

Advertisement

It’s barely one week to the next phase of the nation’s general election.

Eligible voters on March 11th, will once again be at the polling units to elect 28 State governors and 993 members of the various state Houses of Assembly.

Advertisement

The Centre for Transparency Advocacy Group says it dispatched 2000 members to the field at last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election.

CTA says the malfunction of BVAS in some polling units was a set back for INEC’s efforts.

Nevertheless, the group insists the pattern of the election leading to many politicians losing their strongholds is a pointer to the neutrality of INEC in the exercise.

Advertisement

CTA applauds the youths for their participation in the election but kicks against form of post election violence.

Its call is on the Judiciary to perform its role as the hope of the common man.

Ultimately, the group applauds the electorate for their participation in last Saturday’s election, but more importantly, it implores them to keep the possibility of a better Nigeria alive when they cast their votes again the following week.