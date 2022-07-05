Updated: NSCDC urges newly recruited personnel to brace up for challenges ahead

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Sokoto state command has called on the newly trained personnel in the command to brace up for the challenges ahead.

Commandant of the of the Corps in Sokoto, Mohammed Saleh-Dada made the called in Sokoto shortly after the passing out parade for over one hundred and forty personnel of the corps.

He said the personnel have undergone all the necessary training and sold acquisition to face the present security challenges.

He said the security situation in the state, region and country is enormous, but the Security personnel are equal to the task.

According to him, over one hundred hardened criminals have been arrested with the last one year he took over the mantle of leadership in the Command.

He said with the addition of these newly trained personnel more successes wl be recorded.

He call on the people of Sokoto to allow their ladies to join the services of the corps due to the peculiar nature of the state.

He expressed dissatisfaction that among the one hundred and forty four personnel that passed out from this present set oy one is a woman and this he said is not good for the corps.

Commandant Saleh-Dada said women are needed in the corps to carry out their activities successfully and more should be encouraged to join.

Six officers and over one hundred and thirty personnel passed out from this present set of personnel in Sokoto.