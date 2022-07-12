12 killed as Bandits, Vigilantes clash in Plateau community

No fewer than 12 persons were reported to have lost their lives following a clash between suspected bandits and vigilantes, in Zak community of Wase Council area, Plateau State Monday Morning.

Spokesperson of the Special task force ‘Operation Safe Haven Plateau’ Major Sabastine Takwa confirmed the clash to TVC News in a telephone Chats.

He disclosed that troops stationed around the areas upon receiving a distress calls on the attack, swiftly mobilized and join the local vigilantes to repel the bandits but could not ascertain the casualty figure as at the time of filling this reports.

An eye witness and a local source from the village, told Journalists that 12 dead bodies, including 9 of the suspected bandits and 3 members of the local vigilantes were recovered after the clash.

According to the sources the bandits came in their numbers on motorcycles the morning of the attack.

Zak Community where the clash occurred is about 40 kilometers from Wase town which is among crisis prone communities in recent times in the State.