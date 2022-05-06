One Killed, Several Injured by Yansakai Vigilantes In Zamfara – Police

A Forty year old man has been killed by an outlawed Local Vigilante group known as “Yansakai in Bukuyum local Government area of Zamfara State

The Heavily armed outlawed group invaded Tungar Dutsi village with locally made guns and other Dangerous weapons in the name of Sallah Celebration but later turned violent.

The Group were said to have attacked the Locals with cutlasses, knives and other dangerous weapons as a result of which one person was killed and many Sustained varying degrees of Injuries.

A press statement signed by the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer Shehu Mohammed says the group stormed the village from Tungar Bido Village in the name of Sallah Celebration and started shooting sporadically Causing Panic and fear among residents

The statement adds that the Gang Leader known as Bala Minister who Mastermind the attack was arrested and other members of the group thereafter fled to an unknown destination

He was arrested a few days after he Masterminded the attack

The Police says in the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and further mentioned the names of his collaborators now at large.

Normalcy according to the police has returned to the area with a promise from the Police to go after fleeing members of the group.

The Police Insist that discreet investigation is in progress to further arrest those at large and charge them to court for Prosecution.

The Yansakai Vigilante group had been outlawed by the Zamfara State Government following reports of atrocities attributed to them.

The Group originally started as a bulwark of defence against the activities of Terror gangs popularly known as bandits in North West Nigeria and have killed thousands and rendered millions refugees within the country.

This recent event is another that will be attributed as a Yansakai atrocity but the lines between the atrocities or Otherwise of the group remains blurred due to the mostly unkwnown and undefined nature of the conflict between hitherto itinerant pastoralists herders and farmers.

Zamfara State has been the epicentre of the atrocities of the Terror gangs for close to a decade now with several steps taken to address the situation yet to yeiled any lasting results including a special military operation tagged Operation Hadarin Daji.