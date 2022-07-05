Edo State Government holds emrgency Security Meeting

The acting governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu has called on the people of the state to continue to support the present administration in it’s efforts to stamp out insecurity.

The Acting Governor made this call after an emergency security meeting with heads of security agencies and religious leaders in the state to review the current security situation, following the recent kidnapping incidents of Catholic Priests in the State.

Shaibu said it has become necessary for government in collaboration with the various security stakeholders to restrategize and come up with new ways to combat the ugly incidence and ensure the state is safe for all it’s residence.

Stressing on the need for the state to improve upon its gain in the security sector within the past few years the acting governor says, it has become pertinent for the review so as to identify new ways to confront and address the security challenges in the state headlong with a view to finding lasting solution to it.

There ahs been a recent upsurge in the number of abduction in Edo State with people of all classes no longer safe anywhere in the State.

Some of the People abducetd have also lost their lives lke 2 Catholic Priests who were killed despitethe payment of Ransom.

The State Government had directed all local Vigilante groups to step up their operations while this emergency meeting is an indication of the ramping up of efforts by the Government to enhance security across the State.

With Governor Godwing Obaseki currently on holidays, the onus now lies on acting Governor, Philip Shuaibu, to ensure that the Security situation is addressed and abductors ejected from the Forests around the State.

The days ahead will show if the various measures being put in place have the desired effect on the Security situation in the State.