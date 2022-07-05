ECOWAS Commends Nigeria’s Leadership

As President Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau assumes chairmanship of the W/African regional body,ECOWAS, alongside a newly composed Commission, there are high expectations regarding the output of the body & the leaders must work harder to resolve lingering issues.

Prof Osinbajo stated this yesterday while speaking with journalists at the end of the 61st Ordinary Session of ECOWAS held in Accra, Ghana.

“President Nana Akufo Addo did an excellent job in a very challenging period in the history of ECOWAS many of the challenges remain.

“So, we expect that the new leadership will take over and work as hard and perhaps much harder to resolve some of the issues. There are even additional challenges today – economic challenges, especially with the Russian-Ukraine crisis, and economic problems Other issues are the coups that have taken place in the region in the past couple of years and we are still trying to resolve some of those issues,”

Continuing he stated that “ the new leadership under President Sissoco Embaló must step up efforts and address those very many responsibilities that the region faces today.”

Prof Osinbajo however also added that besides the challenges, the region is witnessing appreciable progress in the ECOWAS common currency policy, noting there are things “we should be happy about.”

“Also, there is progress being made on the Lagos-Abidjan Corridor, some of the issues around the movement of goods and services on that corridor. These are some of the very important decisions that were taken and I think progress is being made,” Prof Osinbajo noted.

At the opening session of the summit chaired by Pres. Nana Akufo Addo, efforts and commitment of Nig. under Pres. Buhari in containing the COVID-19 pandemic & in addressing other challenges across the region were appreciated by the Authority of the Heads of State & Govt of ECOWAS.

Acknowledging Nigeria’s contributions, Pres. Nana Akufo Addo said “let me address on behalf of all of us, our thanks to our esteemed colleague, Pres. Buhari, who in his capacity as champion in coordinating the fight against the COVID-19, has spared no effort in this endeavour.”

President then recognized Nigeria’s leadership role in addressing other challenges across the region, especially the menace of coups, terrorism, and deteriorating humanitarian situations.

His words: “Indeed, following the failed coup d’etat of 1st February 2022 in Guinea Bissau & our emergency summit of 3rd February 2022, we decided to deploy an Standby Force to support the stability of the country and President Sissoco Embalo’s elected government.

