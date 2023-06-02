President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with service chiefs and the inspector General of Police, led by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the President’s first direct interface as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces with the Security Chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies since he was sworn in on May 29.

The security chiefs that met with President Tinubu are; the Chief of Army Staff, Leutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

Others include the Director-General of the Department of State Service(DSS), Yusuf Bichi; the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The meeting is expected to give President Tinubu a clear picture and grasp of the security situation in Nigeria and also develop new strategies in tackling emerging security challenges across the country.

After his inauguration, the President has held strategic meetings after his inauguration where he was briefed by heads of key government institutions.

So far, he has met with the Governor of the Central Bank, the CEO of NNPC, the Chairman of the Economics and Financial Crimes commission, among others.