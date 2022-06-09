President Buhari holds closed door meeting with Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with service chiefs and other senior members of his cabinet.

The meeting is expected to appraise the security situation in the country and also develop new strategy to tackle insecurity and other emerging threat to national security.

This meeting comes less than a week after scores of worshippers were killed in Owo on Sunday and also more that 20 people were kidnapped in Zamfara by armed bandits terrorising residents on the north West region of the country.

The security meeting holding at the Council Chambers has in attendance the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; the Chief of Staff to the President, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Chief of Defence Staff, General, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General; Chief of Naval Staff; and the Chief of Air Staff.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police; the Director-General of the Department of State Service ( and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

Although details of President’s meeting with the Security Chiefs is still unknown, It is believed that it may not be unconnected with the recent mass murder which was carried out inside a place of worship last Sunday in Owo, Ondo state.

President Buhari has given several ultimatums to the Security Chiefs and even directives before now.

President Buhari who has kept Nigerians guessing most times ion such issues will be expected to come up with an acceptable solution.

Many observers will expect that this meeting will lead to a more concrete development as earlier meetings seem to have failed to come up with something to really stem the tide of the rising insecurity across the Country..

The Owo attack has been followed by another on Wednesday’s night to Thursday morning in Ondo town leading to the death of 6 persons in the Sabo area of Ondo town.

Though details are still sketchy as to who was behind the attack, reports has it that it was a gun attack by gunmen on Motorcycles.

The meeting which also comes a day after the Presidential Primary of the ruling party is a make or breajk moment especially for the Service Chiefs who have been under pressure following the upsurge in violence across the Country.