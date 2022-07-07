IGP tasks newly recruited constables on profssionalism, dedication

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usma Alkali Baba has charged police officers to be professional and dedicated to the duty of policing the country.

He stated this at the passing out parade of the 2022 batch of new recruits at the Police Training School, Oyin-Akoko in Ondo State.

A new police force is evolving, according to Inspector-General of Police Usma Alkali Baba, to serve and protect Nigerians with courage and compassion.

After weeks of intensive training, the new police constables will be posted to different locations across the country.

The recruitment was spread across the country’s 774 local government areas in accordance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive.

According to the IGP, Usma Alkali Baba, the recruitment is yet another step in the federal government’s effort to change the narrative in policing and address the long-standing manpower gap.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 17, Yunus Akeera, who was the IG’s representative, said that the hiring of 10,000 constables has kept many young people away from the allure of crime.

The police boss urged the new recruits to be committed to duty and shun any act of indiscipline.

The Commandant of the Police Training School, Oyin-Akoko, Aina Adesola said recruitment of another 10,000 constables is designed to provide security for the people.

