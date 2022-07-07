Impersonation: Fake army general Bolarinwa sentenced to 7 years in jail

A fake Army General, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun Abiodun, whose real names are Hassan Kareem Ayinde has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.

He was convicted on Thursday at the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja.

He had been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in April 2022 on a 13-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266,500,000.

The offences are contrary to Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006; Section 363 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Related Offences Act No 14 of 2006, respectively.

During the day’s sitting, the defence counsel, Otunba Ogunleye, informed the court that his client had decided to change his plea, “rather than going through the rigours of defence”. Upon no objection by the lead prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, the 13 counts were read afresh to him, which he pleaded guilty to.

The court then convicted him after hearing a review of the facts of the case by the prosecution.

Mr Oyedepo added that the prosecution had no record of the defendant’s previous conviction, but urged the court to impose a sentence to serve as deterrence to others who may want to engage in similar crime.

He also urged the court to order the forfeiture of four vehicles recovered from Mr Ayinde – a black Range Rover Sport, a black BMW, a black Toyota Landcruiser, and a white Toyota Hilux, and a property located at No 1A Joke Ayo Street, Riverside Estate, Alagbado, Lagos as part of restitution to the victim, a business man, Bamidele Olusegun Safiriyu.

Mr Oyedepo also urged the court to order the closure of the First Bank account used to perpetrate the fraud, in which he changed his name from Hassan Karim Ayinde to Bolarinwa Oluwasegun Abiodun to perpetrate the fraud.

In sentencing the convict, Justice Taiwo held that: “The defendant went the length of involving a former president of this country, General Obasanjo and forged documents allegedly signed by the current president of this country, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is so sad that people like the defendant have given our beloved country a bad image.

“It is obvious that the defendant appears to be a very intelligent man, more is the pity that he could not put his ingenuity to better use.

“In the light of the seriousness of this scam, and in order to send a clear message to all scammers, fraudsters and criminals, this court is prepared to protect the interest of Nigerians and the society at large.

“I therefore sentence the defendant to seven years imprisonment without an option of fine.”

The Court also granted the prayers of the prosecution for the forfeiture of the four vehicles and the property in order to help the victim recover his money. He was also ordered to pay N20 million as restitution to the victim. His First Bank account was also ordered “closed forthwith”.

The defendant, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army was accused by the EFCC of making false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President , Muhammadu Buhari, had short-listed him and one other person to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant to “press and process the appointment.”

Abiodun, who was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos State on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, was also accused of forging a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

He was also accused of forging a Nigeria Army Identity Card with serial number 387140, claiming the same to have been issued to him from the Nigerian Army, and another forged Letter of Recommendation purportedly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo recommending one Adebayo Rasaq Adebola, with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/556/0032555 and Adeogun Emmanuel Adesola with recruitment No 77RRI/OG/352/0123751 for employment into the Nigeria Army.

He was also accused of being in possession of a forged Certificate of Confirmation dated November 7, 2018, purporting the same to have emanated from the Nigerian Army Headquarters.

He was also accused of being in possession of a forged document titled: Letter of Authorization, purportedly signed by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo permitting one Bamidele Olusegun Safiriyu of De-Rock Maritime Resource L.T.D. to enter Apapa Port freely and load their truck.

