Akeredolu condemns attack on President Buhari’s convoy

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has condemned the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy by bandits in Kastina State on Tuesday, describing the attack as daring.

He spoke on Wednesday while playing host to his former school mates in his office, Alagbaka Akure, the state capital.

Governor Akeredolu lamented the security situation in the country, adding that it had gone from bad to worse.

He noted that the country’s security challenges have gone beyond Fulani herdsmen to the menace of bandits and ISWAP.

He said said that the call for State Police is not for self aggrandizement but a reality of the time.

The advance team of President Muhammadu Buhari had come under attack in Dustinma Katisan State on Tuesday Night on their way to Daura the President’s hometwon and Country home in preparation for the Eid-Ul-Kabir Celebration.

Though non of the members of the team were abducted or killed during the attack that was repelled by the Presidential Guards who were in the convoy, two members of the team were injured and are currently recieving treatment in an undsiclosed hospital.

The Kuje Correctional Centre also came under attack on Tuesday Night from suspected terrorists who freed the over 800 inmates in the Centre while also killing a Prison Guard.

443 inmates who escaped have been re-arrested while 4 Others lost their Lives.

64 Boko Haram inmates who were being held at the Centre have escaped and are now the subject of a manhunt with Land and Air Patrol by Security agents to capture them and also arrest the attackers.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was schduled to attend the United Nations’ Ocean Conference in Dakar, Senegal has meanwhile visited the Centre to ascertain the level of damage and also show solidarity with the Nigerian Correctiosn Service, he was conducted round the facility by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore.

The President later lamented the Intelligence and Security failure that led to the attack.

