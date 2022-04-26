EFCC opens fraud case against suspected fake general, Bolarinwa Abiodun

Trial has opened at the Lagos State Special Offences Court on Tuesday, on the fraud allegations leveled against a suspected fake Army General, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun Abiodun.

The alleged victim, Bamidele Olusegun Safiriyu who is the first prosecution witness narrated to Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo how the defendant used the name of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to defraud him to the tune of N266.5milion.

The witness told the court that the defendant falsely represented himself as a General in the Nigerian Army, and obtained the sum of N266,500,000 from his freight forwarding company, Kodef Clearing Resources Limited.

While being led in evidence by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, the business man said he knew the defendant in April 2017, when Mr Bolarinwa called him to say that some soldiers had hijacked his container.

He noted, “The defendant called me and introduced himself as son to OBJ.

“He told me that my truck is with him at Abule Egba.”

The witness added that the defendant even came to meet him in a convoy of Nigerian Army officers and that he was dressed in mufti.

The witness went on to say that the defendant later sent him a message that he was going to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and would be needing his assistance because he is going to buy all the things that he needs in the Army.

Speaking further, the victim said he once asked himself, ‘He claimed he is Baba’s son, why does he need my help, I thought being Baba’s son, it is just a call to him.”

But, He claimed the defendant said Chief Obasanjo does not want to help because of his polygamous home.

He explained that the defendant said when he becomes COAS, he will repay him his monies.

According to the witness, he was unaware he had been duped until a COAS was appointed.

He said on May 20, 2020, he sent me an appointment letter that he has been appointed as COAS, adding, “I read through, And saw where it stated that if he is receiving this appointment that he had to send N10 million.”

“Baba told me to send it to Biodun’s account, I still believed that we are on course, noting that the messages for money was coming from Baba’s number.

He explained that following the death of late COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, I received information that ‘General’ has been rushed to the hospital and that they have appointed somebody else, he added that the ‘General’ told him later that he is taking the government to court and that he is not going to agree, saying that in fact, his lawyer, Mr. Falana is with him now.

“I told him that government is the one that can decide who becomes the COAS, but since then he stopped calling and picking my calls.”

The witness had stressed during the trial that when the defendant refers to Baba, he meant Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.

During the proceeding the court admitted in evidence, a Letter of Appointment that the witness said was sent to him by the defendant dated 11 October, 2021.

The defence counsel, Kayode Lawal had opposed admitting the letter on the premise that there’s an annexure to the letter, but the judge ruled otherwise, she admitted and marked it as exhibit A.

The prosecution witness presented to the court; banks’ statements from 2018 to 2021, Letter of Appointment as COAS dated 20th May, 2020, purportedly signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, sent to the victim via WhatsApp.

“I am owing people over N200million, there was silence about my money.

“My Lord, as I said earlier, I am in serious debts, nowhere to recover this money.

“I made a formal demand, he answered me, ‘Go and meet Baba.’

When the witness was asked if he has the numbers used in communicating with Baba, he replied,”Yes.”

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 used by the victim in communicating with the defendant was also admitted and marked as exhibit.

The court had earlier denied the defendant bail, before standing the matter down for trial.

The judge adjourned till Friday, April 28, 2022 for cross-examination of the prosecution witness.