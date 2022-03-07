Benin Republic releases Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho from detention

Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Ighoho has been released from detention by the Benin Republic authorities.

A statement released by the Communications Secretary of a Sociocultural group Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, says the Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye.

The statement also described the release of Ighoho as a Triumph of Truth over Darkness in Yoruba Land.

The communication secretary of the Ilana Omo Oodua Maxwell Adeyeye also confirmed his release to TVC News in a telephone conversation.

According to him, Chief Sunday Igboho has been released and handed over to Professor Banji Akintoye.