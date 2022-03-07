Breaking News

Benin Republic releases Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho from detention

Benin Republic Releases Sunday Igboho from detention Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho

Yoruba Nation Activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Ighoho has been released from detention by the Benin Republic authorities.

A statement released by the Communications Secretary of a Sociocultural group Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, says the Activist was released on Monday to a Yoruba Leader and Leader of the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Banji Akintoye.

The statement also described the release of Ighoho as a Triumph of Truth over Darkness in Yoruba Land.

The communication secretary of the Ilana Omo Oodua Maxwell Adeyeye also confirmed his release to TVC News in a telephone conversation.

According to him, Chief Sunday Igboho has been released and handed over to Professor Banji Akintoye.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply