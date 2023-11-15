President Bola Tinubu will, on Thursday, join other Heads of State and Government in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, to celebrate the country’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

This is according to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu will arrive in Bissau on Thursday for the ceremony, which will be hosted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Guinea-Bissau marked its 50th Independence Anniversary on September 24, 2023, but the Government had scheduled all celebrations for November 16, 2023.

The President is expected to return to Nigeria on Thursday.