The Federal Government has formed a 15-member planning committee in advance of the nation’s 63rd anniversary of independence.

Shortly before the Committee’s inauguration in Abuja, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, stated that the celebration will provide the government with an opportunity to showcase its achievements in dealing with the nation’s myriad of challenges in the social and economic sectors.

The SGF further informed the Committee members that time is of essence regarding the preparations.

“The proposed activities for the celebration would be subject to the finalisation by the inter-Ministerial committee,” he said.

Members of the committee include: Minister of Information and Culture; Minister of Interior, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister Foreign of Affairs, Minister of the FCT, National Security Adviser, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services and Commander, Guards Brigade.

Others are: Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs Office.

The committee will be Chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Lined-up activities for the ceremony includes;

World Press briefing, 25th September

Symposium and public lecture, 28th September

Jumma‘at service, 29th September

Presidential broadcast, 1st October; Church service, 1st October

Parade, 2nd October